Coronavirus suspect shot dead in North Korea

Acting upon the orders of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, a North Korean trade official was shot and killed after visiting a public bath while he was meant to be in quarantine for a coronavirus precaution.

According to The National Post, the execution of the trade official who had been placed in quarantine after travelling to China came after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un made a decree that the country would “rule by military law” against anyone who left quarantine without approval.

North Korea is isolating anyone who has travelled to China or has had contact with Chinese people.

According to another report, one more official who tried to cover up his travels to China has been exiled to a farm within the country.

Closing off its border with China, North Korea has severely limited travel between the two countries.