Coronavirus: Symptoms, precautions and healthy diet

Symptoms of Coronavirus

The Ministry of Health, Singapore released a list of day-by-day symptoms of novel coronavirus or COVID-19.

The list is not all inclusive.

Day 1 – 3

Initially, the symptoms will be similar to normal cold and flu.

Patients will experience Fever.

The patients either experience mild throat pain or no throat pain at all.

People with weakest immunity may experience diarrhea or nausea (vomiting).

But in initial days, patients can able to eat and drink normally.

Day 4

The throat pain of infected person increases intensely.

Voice of patients becomes sore.

Body temperature is around 36.5º Centigrade or 97.7º Fahrenheit.

Patients may experience disturbance while eating or drinking.

The other symptoms are mild headaches and mild diarrhea.

Day 5

On the 5th day of infection, things start to get a little messy.

day of infection, things start to get a little messy. There is intense pain in the throat.

Patients find difficulty or pain while trying to eat or drink something.

Soreness of voice increases.

Feeling of pain on movement or moving any body part.

Patients suffer joint pains and weakness all over the body.

Day 6

Fever is still at 37º Centigrade or 98.6º Fahrenheit.

There is dry cough with painful throat.

Patients feel painful throat while eating, swallowing or talking.

An infected person of COVID-19 feels very tired and severe nausea.

Occasionally the patient faces difficulty in breathing.

The pain from joints extends to fingers.

The intensity of diarrhea and vomiting increases.

Day 7

Intensity of fever increases up-to 38º Centigrade or 100.4º Fahrenheit.

A patient suffers excessive coughing with sputum.

Body pain, headache, diarrhea and vomiting worsen.

Day 8

Severe difficulty in breathing every-time the patients breathes.

Chest becomes very heavy.

Coughing, headaches and joint pain increases more.

Body temperature raises above 38º centigrade.

Day 9

On the 9th day of infection, all the symptoms start getting worse.

day of infection, all the symptoms start getting worse. If you feel any of the symptoms, get yourself tested.

Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are:

Difficulty in breathing

Pain in chest

Bluish lips or face

If you ever feel the three symptoms – fever, cough and shortness of breath, seek medical attention immediately.

Precautionary steps:

Wash your hands for atleast 20 seconds with soap or handwash.

Ignore hand shake.

Ignore gatherings and make social distancing of atleast 1 meter.

Wear mask so that the other person should not get effect of virus.

Use copper utensils, as a study tells that this virus can survive only 2-3 hours on copper surface. And its effect reduced to 40-45% in 46 mins, when contacted with copper.

Effective remedial methods to keep away coronavirus

Increase the intake of fruits and vegetables which can boost the immunity.

Red capsicum has double vitamins.

Vitamin C can boost the immunity and also reduce cough, cold. Oranges, lemons, grapes are a good source of Vitamin C.

Dark Chocolate, cocoa, blue berries, strawberries not only help in fighting but also protect our body from viruses.

Meat is a good source of proteins and iron.

It is good to use coconut oil instead of refined oil or mustard oil.

Almond is a good source of Vitamin E which keeps your immune system healthy.

Use a pinch of turmeric in one teaspoon of honey.

Take some seeds of Kalonji in the early morning.

Use of olives and olive oil is good for health.

