5 Apr 2020, Sun
Coronavirus: Symptoms, precautions and healthy diet

Posted by Tanveer Published: April 05, 2020, 8:26 pm IST
Symptoms of Coronavirus

The Ministry of Health, Singapore released a list of day-by-day symptoms of novel coronavirus or COVID-19.

The list is not all inclusive.

Day 1 – 3

  • Initially, the symptoms will be similar to normal cold and flu.
  • Patients will experience Fever.
  • The patients either experience mild throat pain or no throat pain at all.
  • People with weakest immunity may experience diarrhea or nausea (vomiting).
  • But in initial days, patients can able to eat and drink normally.

Day 4

  • The throat pain of infected person increases intensely.
  • Voice of patients becomes sore.
  • Body temperature is around 36.5º Centigrade or 97.7º Fahrenheit.
  • Patients may experience disturbance while eating or drinking.
  • The other symptoms are mild headaches and mild diarrhea.

Day 5

  • On the 5th day of infection, things start to get a little messy.
  • There is intense pain in the throat.
  • Patients find difficulty or pain while trying to eat or drink something.
  • Soreness of voice increases.
  • Feeling of pain on movement or moving any body part.
  • Patients suffer joint pains and weakness all over the body.

Day 6

  • Fever is still at 37º Centigrade or 98.6º Fahrenheit.
  • There is dry cough with painful throat.
  • Patients feel painful throat while eating, swallowing or talking.
  • An infected person of COVID-19 feels very tired and severe nausea.
  • Occasionally the patient faces difficulty in breathing.
  • The pain from joints extends to fingers.
  • The intensity of diarrhea and vomiting increases.

Day 7

  • Intensity of fever increases up-to 38º Centigrade or 100.4º Fahrenheit.
  • A patient suffers excessive coughing with sputum.
  • Body pain, headache, diarrhea and vomiting worsen.

Day 8

  • Severe difficulty in breathing every-time the patients breathes.
  • Chest becomes very heavy.
  • Coughing, headaches and joint pain increases more.
  • Body temperature raises above 38º centigrade.

Day 9

  • On the 9th day of infection, all the symptoms start getting worse.
  • If you feel any of the symptoms, get yourself tested.

Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are:

  • Difficulty in breathing
  • Pain in chest
  • Bluish lips or face

If you ever feel the three symptoms – fevercough and shortness of breath, seek medical attention immediately.

Precautionary steps:

  • Wash your hands for atleast 20 seconds with soap or handwash.
  • Ignore hand shake.
  • Ignore gatherings and make social distancing of atleast 1 meter.
  • Wear mask so that the other person should not get effect of virus.
  • Use copper utensils, as a study tells that this virus can survive only 2-3 hours on copper surface. And its effect reduced to 40-45% in 46 mins, when contacted with copper.

Effective remedial methods to keep away coronavirus

  • Increase the intake of fruits and vegetables which can boost the immunity.
  • Red capsicum has double vitamins.
  • Vitamin C can boost the immunity and also reduce cough, cold. Oranges, lemons, grapes are a good source of Vitamin C.
  • Dark Chocolate, cocoa, blue berries, strawberries not only help in fighting but also protect our body from viruses.
  • Meat is a good source of proteins and iron.
  • It is good to use coconut oil instead of refined oil or mustard oil.
  • Almond is a good source of Vitamin E which keeps your immune system healthy.
  • Use a pinch of turmeric in one teaspoon of honey.
  • Take some seeds of Kalonji in the early morning.
  • Use of olives and olive oil is good for health.

