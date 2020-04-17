Coronavirus targets many organs of the body

New Delhi: Many people believe that coronavirus only targets the lungs of the infected persons but recently, doctors and researchers have reported that it not only targets the respiratory organs but also other vital organs of the body.

Kidneys

Nearly half of the COVID-19 patients admitted to the hospital in the USA reported blood or protein in their urine. However, it is not clear whether the virus was the reason behind their kidney damage or not.

Heart

In New York and China, although, doctors claimed that many COVID-19 patients either suffered from myocarditis, a condition in which inflammation of heart muscles take place or arrhythmia, irregularity in heart rhythms, it is not yet confirmed that it is linked to coronavirus.

Blood clot

Some of the COVID-19 patients also witness pulmonary embolisms, a condition in which blood clots are formed in the veins. New York hospitals are even prescribing blood thinners.

Eyes

In some cases, patients of the virus reported conjunctivitis. A study claimed that in China, one in three patients had conjunctivitis.

Gastrointestinal tract

Another symptom witnessed by COVID-19 is diarrhea which indicates that the virus impacts the gastrointestinal tract.

Smell and taste

Loss of smell and taste was also reported as one of the symptoms of COVID-19.

