Coronavirus in Telangana: 11 new cases take total to 1001

Hyderabad: The total number of Covid-19 cases in Telangana crossed 1,000 with 11 more persons testing positive on Sunday, officials said.

Overall, the state continued to show declining turn.

State’s tally

All 11 cases during last 24 hours were reported from Greater Hyderabad. This took the state’s tally to 1,001.

No fatalities occurred on Sunday. The toll stands at 25.

According to the Health Department, nine persons were discharged from hospitals during the day. With this, the number of persons recovered mounted to 316.

A total of 660 patients are currently in various hospitals.

Greater Hyderabad

Out of 1001 cases, Greater Hyderabad accounted for 540 cases. It also reported maximum number of deaths (18).

