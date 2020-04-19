Coronavirus in Telangana: 43 new cases take total to 809

Hyderabad: With 43 more coronavirus positive cases coming to notice, the total such cases in Telangana rose to 809 on Saturday.

No deaths reported

According to a bulletin released by the Health Department, with no deaths reported on Saturday the state’s death toll remains 18. There were no recoveries reported during the day. The number of people discharged till now is 186.

Once again, Greater Hyderabad accounted for most new cases. As many as 31 people in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits tested positive. Gadwal reported 7 cases, followed by Sircilla and Ranga Reddy with two each and Nalgonda one.

Active cases

There are 605 active cases under treatment in hospitals.

The department requested citizens to report to the nearest government health facility in case they had travelled to Tablighi Markaz meeting in Delhi or contacted any attendee.

Coronavirus cases in India

On Saturday evening, the total number of coronavirus cases in India reached 14,792, including foreign nationals, with 12,289 active cases.

Source: With inputs from IANS

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.