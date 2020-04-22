Coronavirus test in Hyderabad: Here is list of labs

Hyderabad: In Hyderabad, coronavirus tests can be performed by eight private laboratories.

On Tuesday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) released a list of 87 private laboratories to conduct COVID-19 tests.

Out of 87 laboratories, which are set up in 15 states, eight are located in Hyderabad.

Coronavirus test in Hyderabad: List of private labs

Laboratory Services, Apollo Hospitals, 6th Floor, Health Street Building, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Pvt Ltd, Street No 19, Himayath Nagar, Hyderabad. Vimta Labs Ltd, Plot No 142, Phase 2, IDA Cherlapally, Hyderabad. Dr. Remedies Labs Private Ltd, A3, Titus Plaza, Sharma Commercial Complex, Punjagutta, Hyderabad. Dr. Remedies Labs Private Ltd, A3, Titus Plaza, Sharma Commercial Complex, Punjagutta, Hyderabad. American Institute of Pathology And Lab Sciences Pvt Ltd, Citizens Hospital, Serilingampally, Hyderabad. Dept of Lab Medicine, Star Hospitals, A Unit of Unimed Health Care Pvt Ltd, 8-2-594/B, Road No 10, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. Tenet Diagnostics, Plot No 51, Kineta Towers, Journalist Colony, Road No 3, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.

Also Read Here is the list of containment zones in Hyderabad

Coronavirus test in Secunderabad

Three private laboratories in Secunderabad can also conduct the COVID-19 test. These laboratories are as follows:

Apollo Health and Lifestyle Limited, Diagnostic Labortory, Bowenpally, Secunderabad. Medcis Pathlabs India Pvt Ltd, Plot No 16 & 17, Swathi Plaza, Anand Nagar, New Bowenpally, Secunderabad. Department of Lab Medicine, Yashoda Hospital, 9th Floor, 1-1-156 & 157, Alexander Road, Secunderabad.

It may be mentioned that in the entire Telangana, 12 private laboratories can conduct the tests.

The ICMR also disclosed that a total of 4,62,621 samples from 4,47,812 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 as on April 21 at 9 pm.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.