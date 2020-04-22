Coronavirus test in Hyderabad: Here is list of labs

Hyderabad: In Hyderabad, coronavirus tests can be performed by eight private laboratories.
On Tuesday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) released a list of 87 private laboratories to conduct COVID-19 tests.
Out of 87 laboratories, which are set up in 15 states, eight are located in Hyderabad.
Coronavirus test in Hyderabad: List of private labs
- Laboratory Services, Apollo Hospitals, 6th Floor, Health Street Building, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.
- Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Pvt Ltd, Street No 19, Himayath Nagar, Hyderabad.
- Vimta Labs Ltd, Plot No 142, Phase 2, IDA Cherlapally, Hyderabad.
- Dr. Remedies Labs Private Ltd, A3, Titus Plaza, Sharma Commercial Complex, Punjagutta, Hyderabad.
- Dr. Remedies Labs Private Ltd, A3, Titus Plaza, Sharma Commercial Complex, Punjagutta, Hyderabad.
- American Institute of Pathology And Lab Sciences Pvt Ltd, Citizens Hospital, Serilingampally, Hyderabad.
- Dept of Lab Medicine, Star Hospitals, A Unit of Unimed Health Care Pvt Ltd, 8-2-594/B, Road No 10, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.
- Tenet Diagnostics, Plot No 51, Kineta Towers, Journalist Colony, Road No 3, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.
Coronavirus test in Secunderabad
Three private laboratories in Secunderabad can also conduct the COVID-19 test. These laboratories are as follows:
- Apollo Health and Lifestyle Limited, Diagnostic Labortory, Bowenpally, Secunderabad.
- Medcis Pathlabs India Pvt Ltd, Plot No 16 & 17, Swathi Plaza, Anand Nagar, New Bowenpally, Secunderabad.
- Department of Lab Medicine, Yashoda Hospital, 9th Floor, 1-1-156 & 157, Alexander Road, Secunderabad.
It may be mentioned that in the entire Telangana, 12 private laboratories can conduct the tests.
The ICMR also disclosed that a total of 4,62,621 samples from 4,47,812 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 as on April 21 at 9 pm.
Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.