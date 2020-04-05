Coronavirus: There will be lot of deaths in next week, says Trump

Washington: US President Donald Trump said that in the next couple of weeks the US may see the highest number of deaths due to the virus.

Talking about the scope of the disease in the United States in the next two weeks, he said, “There will be a lot of death.” However, he stressed that the death toll can remain low if certain mitigation steps are taken.

Moreover, he said that the signing of the Defence Production Act (DPA) on the production of medical equipment was in retaliation to the companies who did not supply what the government wanted.

Coronavirus in US

The total number of confirmed cases in the United States crossed the 300,000 mark. As on Sunday, the United States has at least 301,902 cases of coronavirus according to Johns Hopkins University’s tally. At least 8,175 people have died in the US from coronavirus.

There was a steep rise in the number of cases in the last 24 hours. At least 23,949 new cases were reported, and at least 1,023 new deaths in the US have been reported in the last 24 hours.

Europe

Meanwhile, Europe continued to bear the brunt of the pandemic which has left roughly half the planet confined at home at a huge cost to the global economy.

Over 45,000 of global deaths have been in Europe, with Britain reporting a new daily high in fatalities, taking the overall toll to 4,300 out of nearly 42,000 cases.

