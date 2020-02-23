Coronavirus: US author made predictions 12 years ago

A+ A-

Wuhan: An US author, Sylvia Browne had made predictions about the deadly coronavirus outbreak in her book 12 years ago.

This prediction was made in the book titled, “End of Days: Predictions and Prophecies about the End of the World”. It was co-written with Lindsay Harrison.

Severe pneumonia-like illness

In the book, Browne predicted that in around 2020 a severe pneumonia-like illness will spread throughout the globe. It was also predicted that the virus will attack the lungs and the bronchial tubes. The virus will resist all available treatments, the author added.

Courtesy “The Sun Daily”

The author had also predicted the end of the virus. She mentioned that it will vanish quickly. However, the virus will again attack after 10 years before disappearing completely, she added.

It may be mentioned that the author had died in 2013.

Another prediction

Meanwhile, an excerpt from the Novel “The Eyes of Darkness”, a 1981 thriller by bestselling suspense author Dean Koontz tells that a Chinese military lab will create a virus as part of its biological weapons programme.

Is Coranavirus a biological Weapon developed by the Chinese called Wuhan -400? This book was published in 1981. Do read the excerpt. pic.twitter.com/Qdep1rczBe — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) February 16, 2020

In chapter 39 of the book, Koontz wrote that the lab is located in Wuhan. The book also gave the name to the virus as Wuhan-400.