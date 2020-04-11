Coronavirus: US set to overtake Italy’s death toll

Washington: The United States on Friday become the first country to record more than 2,000 coronavirus deaths in one day, with 2,108 fatalities in the past 24 hours, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally.

The US has now recorded 18,586 deaths and is closing in on the toll of 18,849 dead in Italy, which has seen the most fatalities so far in the global pandemic.

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country crossed half a million.

Coronavirus worldwide

Meanwhile, the worldwide number of fatalities from the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to 100,859.

More than 1,664,110 declared cases have been registered in 193 countries and territories since the epidemic first emerged in China in December.

It may be noted that among continents, huge number of coronavirus cases were in Europe. Highest deaths were reported in Italy. Other countries including France, Germany have become the victim of the virus.

COVID-19 slows down in Europe, WHO still against lifting restrictions

As some of the European countries hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic are starting to see signs of slowing in infections, the World Health Organization (WHO) sounded a stern warning against lifting restrictions too soon, saying it could lead to a deadly resurgence of COVID-19.

Source: With inputs from AFP

