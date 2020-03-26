Coronavirus: Woman from Hyderabad tests positive

Hyderabad: Coronavirus cases in Telangana increased after a woman from Hyderabad has tested positive for the virus.

Two fresh COVID-19 positive cases

On Wednesday, the Telangana Health Department informed about two fresh COVID-19 positive cases in the state. One of the two patients is a 43-year-old female from Hyderabad.

“She is the family/primary contact of a positive case. She does not have any history of international travel. She is presently admitted and stable. She is a contact of patient 34,” the Health Department said in a bulletin.

Another patient is a 3-year-old boy with a history of travel from Saudi Arabia. He is stable and admitted to the hospital.

Coronavirus cases in India

Meanwhile, the number of cases in India climbed to 606 on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the number of cases was 519.

In India, the death toll due to coronavirus increased to 10. Maharashtra has reported three deaths and one death each was reported from Bihar, Karnataka, Gujarat, Punjab, Delhi, West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh.

Source: With inputs from ANI

