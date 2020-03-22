Coronavirus: Worldwide death toll crosses 12700

Paris: The number of novel coronavirus cases globally stood at 291,420 with 12,725 deaths, across 165 countries and territories at 1900 GMT Saturday, according to a tally compiled by AFP from official sources.

Since 1900 GMT on Friday, there were 1,598 new deaths reported and 32,485 new coronavirus cases globally.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP offices from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), likely reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries now only testing cases that require hospitalisation.

Coronavirus in China

China — excluding Hong Kong and Macau — where the outbreak emerged in late December, has to date declared 81,008 cases, including 3,255 deaths, with 71,740 people recovered. The country declared 32 new cases and seven new fatalities since Friday.

Italy, which recorded its first coronavirus death in February, now has more fatalities than China with 4,825, as well as having 53,578 infections with 6,072 recoveries.

The third worst-hit country is Iran with 1,556 fatalities and 20,610 cases, followed by Spain with 1,326 deaths and 24,926 cases, France with 562 deaths and 14,459 cases, and the United States with 278 deaths and 22,177 cases.

First deaths

Since 1900 GMT Friday, the United Arab Emirates, Finland, Bosnia, Lithuania, Mauritius, Singapore, Israel and Paraguay announced their first deaths.

Angola and Zimbabwe announced their first cases.

Source: AFP

