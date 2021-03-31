Corporate hospitals must render help to poor through Basti Dawakhana: Mayor

Hyderabad: Mayor Hyderabad Vijayalakshmi urged the city’s corporate hospitals to come forward to help the poor by supplying medicines and doctors to the community health centers (Basti Dwakhanas).

The mayor was speaking while inaugurating a multi-speciality centre of a corporate hospital. “As a public representative, I am worried about the poor people,” the mayor said.

Vijayalakshmi expressed her pleasure over the government’s allocation of 3.38 % of the budget for the Health Department in the state. This is Rs.100 cr more compare to the last allocation.

“Even though the state government is providing free treatment and diagnosis services to the public, but still the people are paying a huge amount as medical expenses. There are ample cases where the poor people were forced to pawn their valuables to meet the medical expenses”, she said.

The mayor appealed to the corporate hospitals to come forward to help the poor through Aarogyasri and the chief minister’s Relief Fund. “These hospitals can also supply medicines and doctors to the community health centres as their social responsibility,” the mayor said.