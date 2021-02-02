Corporator shot dead in UP district

By IANS|   Published: 2nd February 2021 11:14 am IST

Jaunpur (Uttar Pradesh), Feb 2 : A corporator was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jaunpur, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place late on Monday night and the assailants fled in the dark.

Circle Officer (City) Jitendra Dube said, “Bala Yadav, 50, was involved in plotting of land because of which he had rivalry with some people. This could be the reason behind the murder.”

Senior police officials rushed to the spot on getting the information about the incident and the body was sent for post mortem examination, the Circle Officer added.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  ALERT: Govt to introduce Bill to setup DFI, with Rs 20K Cr capital
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Published: 2nd February 2021 11:14 am IST
Back to top button