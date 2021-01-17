‘Corrupt officials, leaders involved in IndiGo manager’s murder’

Patna, Jan 17 : Four-time Lok Sabha MP and Jan Adhikar Party (Loktantrik) President Pappu Yadav has levelled sensational allegations on the nexus of corrupt officials, politicians and mafia in Bihar who may be involved in the murder of IndiGo Airlines manager Rupesh Kumar Singh.

“Five days since the incident, there is no headway into the investigation of Rupesh Singh’s murder and it indicates a nexus of corrupt officials, leaders and land, sand and liquor mafia,” Yadav said.

“As per our information, Rupesh Singh was reportedly involved in tenders of Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) and electricity departments. He was part of a company which managed to obtain a licence for a canal in Darbhanga. These could be the reasons behind his murder on the orders of unknown nexus in Bihar,” Yadav added.

“The matter needs to be investigated thoroughly by an independent agency monitored by a sitting judge of the high court,” Yadav said.

He said if the Bihar government wants to make the state crime-free, it should identify persons involved in land, sand and liquor mafia and their properties should be recommended for investigation by the Enforcement Directorate.

“They are by and large involved in criminal incidents in Bihar and are shielded by political leaders and officials,” he said.

He said the annual income of the Nitish Kumar-led government through liquor revenue was Rs 4,000 crore before a blanket ban was implemented in the state in 2016. Now corrupt officials and leaders are earning double the income through it.

Yadav also levelled allegations on two senior IAS officers holding posts as Principal Secretary and District Magistrate (DM), respectively. He said the former was the CMD of Bihar State Power Holding Corporation Ltd (BSPHCL) in 2018 and had sent five non-qualified women to foreign countries for training on state government’s expenses. While the latter had given arms licences to 70 persons having criminal records when he was the Katihar DM. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) enquiry is currently underway against him and he is on leave right now.

“We request Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to recommend to the Centre for their termination from their posts,” he said.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.