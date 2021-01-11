Corruption case: Suspended Kherki Daula SHO surrenders in Gurugram court

Gurugram, Jan 11 : Former Kherki Daula SHO Inspector Vishal, an accused in a graft case, on Monday surrendered before the court of Neha Goyal, Duty Magistrate in Gurugram. The court sent him on a three-day police remand.

Suspended Inspector Vishal, along with a head constable, Amit Kumar, was booked by the Haryana State Vigilance Bureau, Faridabad unit after they had caught head constable Amit Kumar red-handed for taking a bribe of Rs 5 lakh on behalf of SHO Vishal of Kherki Daula police station on December 28.

Soon after the incident Gurugram police commissioner K K Rao had suspended the SHO and head constable over the alleged graft case. The SHO was since then absconding after the registration of the FIR against him.

“We had applied for anticipatory bail of inspector Vishal on Friday which was listed for Monday and was dismissed by the duty magistrate and sent him to three days’ police remand as asked by the investigation agency,” said S.S. Chauhan, senior counsel for the suspended cop.

Meanwhile, the investigation agency urged the court that they needed time as their reply against the bail application was not ready.

Chauhan also informed that the investigation agency had thoroughly interrogate his client (suspended SHO) for over 2 hours after his surrender but the agency urged before the court the former SHO did not reply to their questions so they required police remand for further questioning which the court accepted and sent him on three days’ remand period.

“The complainant in this case itself said that he had paid Rs 57 lakh to head constable Amit Kumar on December 28, till then he didn’t even know the name of my client,” Chauhan said.

Chauhan further said the argument on the matter will again take place before the court of Additional Session Judge (ASJ) Amit Sehrawat on Tuesday.

The counsel for the cop submitted that his client had been falsely implicated in the case.

Head constable Amit was nabbed by the Vigilance officials from Shikohpur More on the Delhi-Jaipur expressway along with the amount on December 28.

It was also alleged that the suspended SHO had demanded Rs 3 crore from a man Naveen Bhutani, who is a complainant in this case, for his release as he was illegally detained by the SHO who had also threatened to implicate him in a false case and send him to jail if he failed to pay the amount.

However, later their deal was fixed at Rs 1 crore in the matter but before the deal was executed the state vigilance bureau arrested the head constable.

