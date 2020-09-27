Cos adapting biz models to align with Aatmanirbhar Bharat reality

New Delhi, Sep 27 : With the pitch for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat along with the compulsions of a pandemic-stricken economy becoming a reality, many companies are adapting and re-aligning business models.

Organisations across sectors like manufacturing, healthcare, technology and others are working towards adapting and realigning their business models.

Sharad Malhotra, President (Automotive Refinishes and Wood Coatings) at Nippon Paint India is looking at make in India initiatives to successfully expand the brand’s presence beyond its current 23 markets in India.

According to Malhotra: “Aatmanirbharta is core to our post-Covid strategy. We want our talented employees to think and develop new ideas, business concepts and new technologies with little or no foreign influence while supporting the entire ecosystem that we operate in with our business linkages and social initiatives.”

The Modi government is encouraging organisations to ramp up their innovation and R&D centres to be able to cater to their Indian and global customers.

Sujit Baksi, Head, APAC Business and President, Corporate Affairs, Tech Mahindra states that the company is focused on investing in research and development of innovative and future-ready solutions to enhance indigenous capabilities and hence contribute to building a robust ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, all with the support of the government.

Manufacturing brands see a huge opportunity for their business in India and also for their global customers in the emerging scenario.

Harsha Kadam, CEO Schaeffler India and President Industrial Business agrees, that the ‘Aatmanirbhar’ campaign has surely opened up opportunities for players like Schaeffler India, particularly in sectors such as wind, railways, two-wheelers to name a few examples.

He says: “Our aggressive R&D and localisation drive within India in the last two years, particularly when it comes to manufacturing of raw materials and components, helped us become more competitive and gain market share in some high growth sectors and applications. Some of our ‘Made in India’ products for the railways sector are not only being supplied to customers in India, but abroad as well, such as metros in Sydney, Melbourne, Perth (Australia) as well as in Brazil.”

With insights on being less dependent on other countries and produce locally, the Aatmanirbhar campaign has the potential to be a model that other counties may want to emulate and follow.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.