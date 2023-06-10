Cost of Lavanya Tripathi’s engagement saree is Rs…

Hyderabad: Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi recently wowed their fans by taking the first step in their forever journey by exchanging engagement rings. On June 9, 2023, the couple got engaged in an intimate ceremony that exuded love and elegance. The photos from their engagement ceremony have gone viral, and everyone is in awe of their chemistry and grace.

Lavanya Tripathi’s engagement outfit and her look

In a lime green Banarasi saree by renowned designer Anita Dongre, Lavanya Tripathi looked ethereal. Lavanya’s appearance was enhanced by the exquisite saree, which was adorned with golden floral prints and embellished borders. The attire costs Rs. 75,000, which reflects the complexity and craftsmanship involved. Lavanya accessorized with a statement Polki choker, matching stud earrings, and bangles. Her makeup emphasized her radiant beauty with a dewy base, shimmery eyeshadow, glossy lips, and blushed cheeks. Lavanya complemented her traditional look with a messy bun adorned with a Bindi and Garja.

Varun Tej Konidela’s Emotional Letter to His Fiancée

Varun Tej Konidela took to Instagram to share cute photos from their engagement ceremony. In each frame, the couple posed gracefully, radiating joy and love. They could be seen giggling while affectionately embracing each other in the candid moment captured. Lavanya’s stunning engagement ring was featured in the third photo, adding a sparkle to the occasion. Varun wrote a touching caption alongside the photos, simply saying, “Found my Lav!” His words expressed the depth of their bond and the joy they found in each other’s company.

Marriage Made in Heaven

Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi’s wedding ceremony was the perfect combination of elegance, love, and joy. Their traditional attire, Lavanya’s mesmerizing saree, and their radiant smiles struck a chord with fans and left the internet speechless. As the couple embarks on a lifetime of togetherness, their engagement serves as a beautiful reminder of the magic of love and the start of a new chapter in their lives.

Fans are looking forward to hearing more about Varun and Lavanya’s wedding plans and seeing the next steps in their love story.