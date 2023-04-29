Cost of Pooja Hegde’s Christian Dior bag will shock you!

Hyderabad: If you appreciate high-end fashion and luxury accessories, you may be familiar with Christian Dior’s iconic fashion house. If you like their designs, you’ll love the Natural Cannage Tote Bag, which was recently carried by actress Pooja Hedge.

This stunning bag reflects elegance and sophistication, with a beige colour and a stunning grey pattern that adds an extra touch of style. It’s the perfect finishing touch to any elegant and classy outfit, and it’ll turn heads wherever you go.

But what truly distinguishes this bag is its price—a whopping Rs. 3L! Yes, you read that correctly. This is no ordinary handbag. It’s a fashion statement that exudes luxury and exclusivity, and it’s definitely not for the faint of heart.

The Christian Dior Natural Cannage Tote Bag is a must-have for those who enjoy the finer things in life. It’s an investment in your style and image that will make you feel like a million bucks every time you wear it. This bag is sure to turn heads wherever you go, whether you are a fashionista looking to make a statement or just someone who appreciates the finer things in life. If you want to treat yourself to a little bit of luxury, this bag is well worth the money.