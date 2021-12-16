Cost of rapid RT-PCR at Hyderabad airport is highest in India

Hyderabad: While the Maharashtra government reduced rapid RT-PCR test fees to Rs1,975 at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday, it remains at Rs 3,900 at the city’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, the most in the country. This comes after the price was recently reduced from previous fees of Rs 4,500.

All foreign travellers from at-risk nations are required to take an RT-PCR test upon arrival at RGIA, according to norms. They may either choose the basic RTPCR for 750 (government fees) and wait four hours for results, or they can do a rapid test and obtain results in an hour.

A rapid RT-PCR at Delhi’s IGIA, which is also administered by the GMR Group, was previously priced at Rs 3,900 but has now been cut to Rs 3,500. According to a report in The Times of India, a GMR official at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Wednesday remarked, “because the fees are determined by the testing lab (Maymygenome), we have no say in it.”

3 cases of Omicron variant in Hyderabad

In Hyderabad, two international passengers have been tested positive with Omicron, a variant of COVID-19, on Wednesday. One of them is a 25-year-old woman from Kenya whereas another one is a man from Somalia.

While the woman was sent to the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS), the man was missing.

On Wednesday, the concerned authorities traced the Somalian man, Abdullahi Ahmed Nur and shifted him to TIMS Gachibowli. Nur who come from Sharjah on December 12 has been apprehended by the police from Paramount Colony Banjara Hills. The authorities are also in the process of identifying contacts for further testing.

@hydcitypolice the missing Somalian with #coronavirus #Omicron positive Abdullahi Ahmed Nur has been apprehended by City police at Paramount Colony Banjara Hills. He had come from Sharjah on 12 Dec . He is taken to TIMS. pic.twitter.com/yZAjhT9CdI — S.M. Bilal (@Bilaljourno) December 15, 2021

Apart from them, a 7-year-old boy who had come on an international flight to Hyderabad and then boarded a domestic flight to Kolkata has also tested positive with Omicron. However, he had not come out of the premises of Hyderabad Airport.