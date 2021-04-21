Cost of world’s most expensive biryani garnished with gold leaves will surprise you

Dubai: A restaurant in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) serves world’s most expensive biryani. The dish which is garnished with gold leaves is being sold at a cost of Dh1000 (Rs.20584).

According to a report published in Live Mint, the restaurant, Bombay Borough serves the dish with 23-carat gold leaves. The platter also includes three varieties of chicken grills i.e., Malai chicken, Rajputana Murgh Sula, and Chicken Meatballs. It is served with three side dishes, Nihari Salan, Jodhpuri Salan, Badami sauce.

Is this the world’s most expensive biryani?



A restaurant in Dubai is serving the ‘Royal Gold Biryani’ for $272 to celebrate its one-year anniversary pic.twitter.com/2YNA0gqpAF — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) January 31, 2021

It is also reported that the dish that requires 45 minutes time to prepare consists of 3 kg rice and meat.

The restaurant which is celebrating its first anniversary this year is located at DIFC, Dubai on two floors. It is owned by Charcoal Concepts.

It may be mentioned that Hyderabadi biryani is famous in the entire world. It is believed that the expensive biryani in the city is served at Taj Falaknuma Palace and Prego in The Westin.