Councillors demand cancellation of Ecogreen’s contract

Gurugram, Nov 18 : Ecogreen, a Chinese company that has been collecting door-to-door waste in Gurugram since 2017, is now in big trouble as the councillors of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) have demanded cancellation of the waste management company’s contract.

“The contract cancellation demand raised by the councillors has been passed during the house meet. Soon a meeting will be held with the MCG officials and the matter will also be present before the state government,” said Mayor, Madhu Azad.

During the meeting the councillors created a huge ruckus over stern action against the Chinese firm and said that the company has not done any work in three years and has not yet set up a waste to energy plant.

“The company had to set up an energy plant within three year and had demanded Rs 700 crore for this in which Rs 200 crore was paid by the corporation but still the plant was not in operation. The councillors of Gurugram have repeatedly voiced their concerns over the operation of Ecogreen. We think they are not doing their job properly. Therefore, in the meeting we have asked the MCG officials to cancel their contract,” Councillor R.S. Rathi said.

Apart from this, the Councillors also opposed the payment of Rs 2 crore every month by the Corporation as Faridabad’s tipping (garbage) fees.

The meeting of the House started at 11 am and no agenda could be reached till 1 am, due to two hours of ruckus. The House was able to commence proceedings only after the House agreed to stop all payments of Eco Green Energy.

“Despite spending crores of rupees, the city is not being clean. The cleaning officer and staff are responsible for this. Several stretches are encroached by the encroachers. But action is being taken by the MCG officials,” said Councillor Ashwani Kumar.

In the meeting, the councillors raised the issue of not installing street lights, breaking the FD (fixed deposits) of the corporation, spending more than Rs 100 crore, transferring land in the last House meeting to benefit the builders and the possession of hawkers in the street vending zone. Councillors also accused the corporation officials of not considering their issues.

“The waste to energy plant had not been established yet. Councillors asked to stop paying to the company and recover the fine. So, we have decided that Ecogreen will not be paid,” the Mayor said.

In August 2017, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Directorate of Urban Local Bodies (ULB), Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), and Municipal Corporation of Faridabad (MCF), Ecogreen Energy Private Limited, in the presence of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for the collection of waste in both districts as well as the operation of the waste-to-energy (WTE) plant in the Bandhwari landfill.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.