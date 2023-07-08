Counselling for admission to 6-year Btech at RGUKT Basar begins

The process will continue till July 15 for students belonging to different categories

Hyderabad: The phase-I of counselling for admission to the six-year Btech programme commenced at Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT) Basar on Friday.

RGUKT director Prof Satheesh Kumar said that the students with serial numbers 1 to 500 attended the counseling and had their certificates checked for qualifications, income, and domicile.

The students with serial numbers 501 to 1,000 can take part in the counselling on July 8. Applicants with serial numbers between 1,001 and 1,404 can appear for counseling on July 9.

Students with NCC and CAP certificates will be able to participate in the counselling process on July 15, while students from the differently-abled and sports categories will be able to participate on July 14.

