Country can progress with R&D, invention capabilities: Telangana Governor

Hyderabad: The Telangana Governor T Soundararajan advised the University students and research scholars to concentrate more on research and invention capabilities to ensure the development of the country.

The Governor, who is also the Chancellor of Osmania University, was addressing the 81st convocation of the University held at Tagore auditorium where she awarded gold medals and doctor degrees to the scholars on their excellent performance.

The Governor said that for the overall development of the country R&D and invention capabilities have to be given top priority to enable India to become self-sufficient.

The Governor advised the students and Research scholars to be prepared to face future challenges.

She reminded the students of the famous quote of the former President of India APJ Abdul Kalam: “The big dreams are not those which you see in your sleep; but the big dreams are those which awake you from your sleep.”