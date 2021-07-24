Country’s largest family health centre opened in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: The country’s largest family health centre was opened at Vazhakkad in Malappuram here on Saturday by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan online.

Fully funded by Shamsheer Vayalil, an NRI entrepreneur from Kerala and also the CMD of VPS Healthcare, a leading healthcare service provider in GCC nations and India, the 15,000 sq. ft. family health centre, has been reconstructed at a cost of Rs 10 crore.

It has an open gym and a play area for children, and is disabled-friendly. The original primary health centre was destroyed in the 2018 floods.

Vijayan said it is the vision of his government to strengthen public health centres.

“Developing and upgrading primary and family health centres is our priority,” said Vijayan.

The family health centre, which is expected to cater to the medical needs of around 75,000 outpatients annually, was reconstructed as part of the CSR initiative of UAE-based VPS Healthcare. Vayalil said healthcare across the globe has been undergoing tremendous changes, especially since the outbreak of the pandemic.

“We are thankful to all. It has been a collective effort, and this will not have been a success without the backing of the local population. We dedicate the family health centre to all with great pride,” said Vayalil, who is the son-in-law of business tycoon M.A. Yusuf Ali. Ali, who was the chief guest of the function, said it is heartening to see that the Vazhakkad family health centre has now been upgraded to a modern health infrastructure with the capacity to address the growing needs of the public.