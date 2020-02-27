menu
search
27 Feb 2020, Thu Islamic Calender
  • Top Stories
  • Popular
  • People Also Viewed
  • Poll
  • Share
  • Comments

Couple arrested for assaulting 7-year-old girl

Posted by Sameer Published: February 27, 2020, 1:03 pm IST
Couple arrested for assaulting 7-year-old girl
Representational image.

Hyderabad: The Kachiguda police arrested a man by the name Mahipal Singh and his wife Asha Kaur for allegedly confining and physically abusing a girl who is just 7 years old at their house in Kachiguda.

The couple had reportedly taken the girl from a woman on the false excuse of taking care of the child a year ago. Later, the child was made to do household chores and reportedly branded with a hot iron when she did not work properly.

The victim was rescued by a police team on Monday along with officials of Women and Child Welfare Department.

A case under Section 307, 325,342,374 of IPC and 75 of Juvenile Justice Act was registered against them.

Source: Siasat News
Topics:
Top Stories

People Also Viewed

Go back to top
Designed by STL
Copyright © The Siasat Daily, 2020. All Rights Reserved