Couple arrested for assaulting 7-year-old girl

A+ A-

Hyderabad: The Kachiguda police arrested a man by the name Mahipal Singh and his wife Asha Kaur for allegedly confining and physically abusing a girl who is just 7 years old at their house in Kachiguda.

The couple had reportedly taken the girl from a woman on the false excuse of taking care of the child a year ago. Later, the child was made to do household chores and reportedly branded with a hot iron when she did not work properly.

The victim was rescued by a police team on Monday along with officials of Women and Child Welfare Department.

A case under Section 307, 325,342,374 of IPC and 75 of Juvenile Justice Act was registered against them.