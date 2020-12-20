Couple attempts suicide, woman dies

By PTI|   Posted by Neha  |   Updated: 20th December 2020 9:11 pm IST
Hyderabad: 19-year-old dies by suicide after loss in cricket betting
Representative Image

Muzaffarnagar: A woman died while her husband is undergoing treatment at a hospital after they consumed poison on Sunday at Suheli village here, police said.

It is suspected to be a case of suicide and police are trying to ascertain the reason behind the newlywed couple taking the extreme step, Station House Officer (SHO), Purkazi, Jutendra Yadav said.

Hira (26), whose condition is serious, is undergoing treatment at the hospital while Amandeep Kaur (24) was declared dead, he said.

Kaur’s body has been sent for post mortem, the SHO said and added that they got married a month ago.

READ:  Mumbai: Man held with Rs 15 lakh worth of drugs
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime and Accident updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By PTI|   Posted by Neha  |   Updated: 20th December 2020 9:11 pm IST
Back to top button