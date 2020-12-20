Couple attempts suicide, woman dies

Muzaffarnagar: A woman died while her husband is undergoing treatment at a hospital after they consumed poison on Sunday at Suheli village here, police said.

It is suspected to be a case of suicide and police are trying to ascertain the reason behind the newlywed couple taking the extreme step, Station House Officer (SHO), Purkazi, Jutendra Yadav said.

Hira (26), whose condition is serious, is undergoing treatment at the hospital while Amandeep Kaur (24) was declared dead, he said.

Kaur’s body has been sent for post mortem, the SHO said and added that they got married a month ago.