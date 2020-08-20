Couple caught having sex in Brazilian city council’s Zoom meet

By News Desk 1 Published: 20th August 2020 6:21 pm IST

Rio de Janeiro, Aug 20 : A meeting of a Brazilian city council held on Zoom became the talk of the town for an issue which was not at all included in the agenda, thanks to a participant who apparently forgot to turn off the camera before deciding to have sex.

The meeting of Rio de Janeiro city council held last week was about discussing the problems related to distribution of food for the students of the municipal school system during the Covid-19 pandemic.

READ:  Gujarat reports 1,092 new Covid cases; tally at 75,482

The incident occurred during a public hearing of the Committee on the Rights of the Child and Adolescent Chamber of Rio, chaired by Leonel Brizola Neto, the council chair and member of the Socialism and Liberal Party (PSOL), according to a report by Brazilian publication UOL.

The identity of the participant who was caught having sex in the Zoom meeting is not known, but the chamber’s staff confirmed that the person in the video was not a parliamentarian, said the report.

Many of the councilors did not even notice the couple having sex and the meeting went on as scheduled.

READ:  Unconventional conventions for US presidential nominations

In a note to UOL, Brizola Neto later said that as soon as the episode caught his attention, he asked the TV camera to withdraw the video immediately.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close