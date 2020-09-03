Couple commit suicide over family disputes

Kanpur: Distressed due to family disputes, a couple allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves from a metal hook attached to the ceiling of their house here in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

Rakesh Kumar Singh (40) and his wife Archna (36) also had a fight before they took the extreme step, they said.

Singh and his wife were found hanging from a hook attached to the ceiling of their house in Jagaipurwa locality, said City Assistant Superintendent of Police (East) Raj Kumar Agarwal.

Their family members and neighbours brought them down and rushed them to the hospital where the doctors declared them brought dead, he said.

The couple had a fight before they took the extreme step. No suicide note has been recovered from the spot, he added.

The couple were under stress for a long time because of family disputes and financial instability as Singh had lost his job during the lockdown period, said Station House Officer (Chakeri) Ravi Srivastava.

They used a bed sheet to hang themselves, he said.

The couple is survived by their two children.

Source: PTI