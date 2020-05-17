Couple commits suicide by jumping before train in Rajasthan

New Delhi: A freight train approaches the Anand Vihar Station in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Railway freight trains remain operation during the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. (PTI Photo) (PTI15-04-2020_000104B)

Kota: A 40-year-old married man and a 23-year-old woman, who were in a relationship, allegedly committed suicide by jumping before a moving train on the Delhi-Mumbai rail line in Deikheda area of neighbouring Bundi district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday evening and the man had a son aged around 10, they said.

The deceased man was identified as Sukhraj Gurjar, resident of Baldevpura village and the woman as Pooja Meena from a neighbouring village under the Deikheda Police Station, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Sukhdev Choudhary said.

Gurjar was unable to marry Meena despite being in a relationship with her as he was already married to someone else, the ASI said, adding this might have led to the couple ending their lives.

“Prima facie, it seems the two took the extreme step due to their inability to turn their relationship into marriage. However, no suicide note was recovered from their possession and the actual reason would be clear only after investigation into the matter is over,” he said.

The train before which the couple jumped was running without passengers between Ghat Ka Barana and Kapren town on Saturday at around 7 pm, the ASI said. He said the bodies were found on the rail tracks in the night and the post-mortem was conducted on Sunday morning.

The bodies were handed over to the family members after post-mortem. A case under Section 174 (unnatural death) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was registered and investigation into the matter is on, police said.

The family members of the couple did not accuse anyone in their police complaint and said the two were in a relationship for the past sometime, the ASI added.

