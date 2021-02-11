Couple dies in a suicide pact at Mailardevpally

A couple died, allegedly by suicide, in the early hours of Wednesday after consuming a poisonous substance in their house in Brundavan Colony in Mailardevpally.

It is believed that the victims, identified as Ramesh Joshi (52), a businessman, and Raj Kanya Joshi (50), ingested food mixed with poison.

It is not yet known the reason for the alleged suicide. The Mailardevpally police visited the spot on receipt of information and took up the investigation. The bodies were shifted to the hospital for autopsy

Source: INN