Couple grows world’s costliest Miyazaki mangoes, hires guards to protect orchard

Bhopal: A couple in Jabalpur city of Madhya Pradesh has deployed security guards and watchdogs to protect Miyazaki mango trees.

The variety of the mongo is very costly. According to the orchardists Sankalp Parihar and his wife Rani, a customer in Mumbai recently offered Rs 21,000 for a mango.

In the international market last year, the price of the not-so-‘aam’ (not-so-common) fruit went up to Rs 2.70 lakh per kilogram.

“Some people told me that the variety of mango sold at Rs 2.70 lakh per kg in the market last year. A customer from Mumbai has offered me Rs 21,000,” Parihar told ANI.

Rani was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying, “Another person, a jeweler from Mumbai is ready to pay any price for the mangoes. However, I have informed him that the fruits will not be sold rather they will be used to grow more plants”.

How couple came to know about Miyazaki mangoes

Talking to TOI, Parihar revealed that during the journey to Chennai four years ago, a traveler had said him about the rare varieties of mangoes.

When the two samplings were planted years ago, the couple had no idea the tree would bear ruby-coloured Japanese mangoes.

Said to be one of the most expensive mangoes in the world, Miyazaki mangoes are often referred to as ‘Eggs of Sunshine’ due to their shape and flaming red colour.

Why security deployed?

Local thieves had broken into their orchard and tried to steal saplings after word spread about the exotic fruit, triggering the security beef for the rare fruit.

After the incident, the couple has deployed nine dogs and three security guards. Out of nine dogs, six are German Shephards and three are locals, Time of India reported.

Miyazaki mangoes get their name from the city in Japan where they are grown. On average, one mango weighs about 350 grams.

Rich in antioxidants, beta-carotene and folic acid, the mangoes are grown during the peak harvest between April and August.

With inputs from agencies