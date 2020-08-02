Couple in ‘home isolation’ commits suicide

Posted By Qayam Last Updated: 2nd August 2020 5:27 pm IST

Anantapuram: A couple, who was under ‘home isolation committed suicide by jumping off the third floor of their residential building in the Anantapuram district of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, the police said.

Speaking to ANI, Dharmavaram DSP Ramakanth said, “The couple, Phani Raj and Sireesha, of Dharmavaram town in Anantapur district, were detected corona positive on July 25. Their treatment was complete and were sent for home isolation.”

“The couple has jumped off from the third floor of the building around 2.45 am late last night. The reason for the suicide is not yet known,” added the DSP.

Raj’s father, who lives alone on the second floor of the same building, was also COVID-19 positive and had fully recovered.

Source: ANI
Categories
Andhra Pradesh
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close