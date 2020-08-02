Couple in home isolation dies by suicide in Anantapuram

Anantapuram: A couple, who was under home isolation, died by jumping off the third floor of their residential building in the Anantapuram district of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, the police said.

Speaking to ANI, Dharmavaram DSP Ramakanth said, “The couple, Phani Raj and Sireesha, of Dharmavaram town in Anantapur district, were detected corona positive on July 25. Their treatment was complete and were sent for home isolation.”

“The couple has jumped off from the third floor of the building around 2.45 am late last night. The reason for the suicide is not yet known,” added the DSP.

Raj’s father, who lives alone on the second floor of the same building, was also COVID-19 positive and had fully recovered.

