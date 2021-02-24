Couple robbed of Rs 6 lakh in Jharkhand

Ranchi, Feb 23 : Unidentified bike-borne miscreants looted Rs 6 lakh cash from a couple in Jamshedpur on Tuesday, the police said.

The incident took place near the Union Bank branch located on the main road under the Bistupur police station in the city. Nirmal Kumar Dey and his wife Ruma Dey had withdrawn Rs 6 lakh from the Bank of India and were going to deposit the cash in Bank of Baroda. When they were on their way to the bank, two criminals wearing helmets arrived on a bike, snatched the bag containing the cash and fled the spot.

The couple has lodged a complaint with the Bistupur police station, in which they said that the bag also had one mobile phone and bank documents in it.

The police have launched a search operation to nab the miscreants.

