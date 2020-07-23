Couple robbed off on gun point in Gurugram

Posted By Sameer Published: 23rd July 2020 7:02 am IST
Mir Alam Tank

Gurugram: Three masked men looted jewellery and cash worth over Rs 3 lakh from the house of an elderly Homeopathic doctor couple in Gurugram’s upscale Sector 40.

The incident took place in broad day light after one robber posed as patient, went to the house come clinic of Dr Ved Prakash Tandon to take some medicine. The doctor couldn’t suspect his intention while he was in the clinic.

“When Tandon asked him to leave the clinic, he signalled his two accomplices who were waiting outside. The other two robbers barged inside, took doctor couple on gun point and asked them to handover the cash and jewellery,” said ACP Crime Branch Preet Pal Singh Sangwan.

“The robbers stayed at the house for around 40 minutes and also ensured that the jewellery robbed from them was original or not,” Sangwan said.

Sangwan said there might be some insider involved.

“Investigation is underway as we are interrogating the domestic helps and scanning the CCTV footage. We will soon solve the case,” Sangwan said.

Source: IANS
Categories
Crime and Accident
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close