Couple test +ve after attending party, 26,000 people quarantined

Morena: A locality with 26,000 people in 3,000 homes in Madhya Pradesh”s Morena district has been sealed and people ordered home quarantine after a couple there tested positive for novel coronavirus a day ago, followed on Friday by 10 more who had been in contact with them, an official said.

People in the locality, comprising Ward number 47 in Prem Nagar and auurounding areas, had attended a function organised by the couple on March 20, Sub Divisional Magistrate RS Bakna said.

“A man had returned from Dubai on March 17. He and his wife, both of whom later tested postive, organised a function on March 20. As a precautionary measure, around 26000 people living in 3000 houses have been ordered home quarantine for 14 days,” the SDM said.

He said samples of 22 people living close to the couple”s residence have been sent for coronavirus testing.

“Morena Resident Medical Officer (BMO) Dr Padmesh Upadhyay has been tasked to keep a watch over the cordoned off area,” he said.

Source: PTI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.