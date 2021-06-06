Couple ties knot on junkar after bride’s house flooded with rainwater

Ambalapuzha: A couple on June 5 tied knot on junkar at the bank of Pampa River. Ten members each from bride and groom sides attended the wedding.

According to a report published in Kerala Kaumudi, the marriage of the couple, Athira and Akhili, was scheduled to be held on May 22 at the Thakazhi Panchayat Community Hall. However, due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the area where the hall is located turned into a critical containment zone.

Following the development, the wedding venue and date were changed to bride’s house and June 5 respectively.

When the bride’s house was flooded with water due to rainfall, it was decided to hire the junkar for the wedding.

The family members have decided to perform the wedding on junkar as the groom who works in Dubai is on leave and the marriage could not be postponed further.