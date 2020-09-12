Couple’s fight ended in the death of 4-yr-old daughter

Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident occurred in Miyapur at city outskirt, couple’s fight ended in the death of a 4-year-old daughter.

The couple resided in Miyapur with their two children. They had a fight last night. Wife Durgamma decided to leave the house after the row. She left the house with her two children. Husband tried to stop her but in vain.

Meanwhile, in a bid to stop the wife by threatening, the husband attacked her with a stick. However, he missed the target and the stick hit 4-year-old daughter Sunita. She fell on the ground and died.

Source: Siasat news
