Course being offered to young kids for coding

Hyderabad: Due to coronavirus, most students have been confined to their homes but connecting with the school via Zoom. This leaves their minds less occupied. To keep them engaged, CODE Chocolate Coding Academy (CCCA) offers online coding classes to children from ages six to 15 years.

“Most of the kids are passionate about gaming but waste their time by merely entertaining themselves with video games. We try to direct them towards learning those apps and train them to create other such apps,” said Anur Punyani.

The CCCA CEO, Punyani, claims that the course is an ideal mix of education and entertainment.

The techpreneur has developed many gaming apps throughout his career. This idea of introducing programming to kids was proposed by Seymour Paperet, a MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) Professor.

When asked about the understanding level of kids as young as six, Punyani said that younger children cannot grasp coding. On the contrary, they are participating in the sessions.

The platform for the younger age group of six to 10 is “Scratch” while the “Unity” platform is for age 11-15. The latter is a commercial platform for professionals.

Speaking about the impact of learning coding during an early age, Punyani stated, “It teaches kids to think by breaking a problem into smaller pieces and solve them one by one which is the basic rule of programming.”

Getting used to this technique at this age will not only help them solve math problems in their academics but also assist in tackling societal issues. This will contribute to their overall personal development.

Thus far, 35 kids have been enrolled and they are doing well.

