Court concerned over ‘unarmed’ policemen on duty

New Delhi: A Delhi court has expressed its concern over Naib Courts — policemen who act as a liaison between a local police station, jail authorities, and the court having the jurisdiction of a particular area — doing their duty ‘unarmed’ despite warnings and sought a report on this regard from the Commissioner of police.

The bench of Additional Sessions Judge Sonu Agnihotri noted that the Naib Courts, despite earlier circular issued by Police Department, prosecution attend Court unarmed.

The Court also sought separate reports in this regard be sought from CP, Delhi, and DCP, South East.

The bench asked the officials concerned to place before it a charter of duties of prosecution Naib Court, if any, as it found the behaviour of one naib strange, who left the Court without informing.

“Let charter of duties of prosecution Naib Court if any be called from DCP, South East and CP, Delhi and let it be clarified as to whether prosecution Naib Courts are required to be present till Court is functioning as functioning in a Criminal Court has its own security requirements particularly in the scenario when Supreme Court has also taken cognizance of security threat to Trial Court Judges,” the Court said.

The observation of the Court came while dismissing the anticipatory bail plea of one accused in a stalking case that was later listed for further hearing on December 8.