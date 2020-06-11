Court denies bail to teen who raised ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans

Bengaluru: A Bengaluru court on Thursday canceled the bail application of Amulya Leona, who raised ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans at an anti-CAA rally in Bengaluru’s Freedom Park on February 20.

Amulya may abscond if bail is granted: Court

The court said that Amulya may abscond if bail is granted.

In the video that went viral, she can be heard saying “Pakistan Zindabad”. Although, she wanted to say something, the microphone was snatched.

During the bail hearings, the public prosecutor claimed that Amulya was trying to incite people to create a law and order problem.

Amulya is under judicial custody

Amulya is under judicial custody in connection with a sedition case registered against her for her actions in the presence of All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

According to the police, a suo moto case under Section 124A (sedition), 153A and B (promoting enmity between different groups and imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) have been registered against Amulya.

