By News Desk 1 Published: 28th August 2020 1:23 pm IST
Court dismisses Mehul Choksi's plea against Netflix series Bad Boy Billionaires...

New Delhi, Aug 28 : The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed a petition filed by PNB scam accused Mehul Choksi against the upcoming netflix venture “Bad Boy Billionaires: India”.

The order was passed by a single judge bench of the high court presided by Justice Navin Chawla.

In its order, Justice Chawla said: “The remedy of the petitioner would be in a civil suit as what is being alleged by the petitioner is infringement of his private right. In view of the abuse submissions, the present petition is dismissed leaving it open to the petitioner to seek appropriate legal remedy.”

Source: IANS

