Court dismisses plea seeking FIR against Anurag Thakur for hate speech

New Delhi, Aug 26 : A Delhi court on Wednesday dismissed an application seeking registration of an FIR against Union Minister Anurag Thakur and BJP Delhi MP Parvesh Verma for allegedly making hate speeches.

CPI-M leaders Brinda Karat and K.M. Tiwari had filed the application seeking direction to the Parliament Street Police Station to file an FIR against the two for promoting enmity, acts intended to outrage religious feelings, and criminal intimidation.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vishal Pahuja dismissed the application, filed under Section 156 (3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure for lack of previous sanction.

“There is no previous sanction obtained by the complainants from the competent authority (Central government) to prosecute the respondents for the offences alleged in the complaint. Hence, in view of the settled position of law, the complaint deserves to be dismissed being not tenable in the eyes of law,” the court noted.

The application was filed after an inflammatory slogan “desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maaro s*** ko” (Shoot the traitors) was raised at a public rally addressed by Thakur on January 27 in Delhi. Parvesh Verma had also allegedly passed inflammatory remarks.

