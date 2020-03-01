Court exempts Nawaz Sharif from personal appearance

A+ A-

Lahore: An accountability court has again granted an exemption to former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from personal appearance in the court on medical grounds in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

Advocate Amjad Pervez, the counsel, told the court that Sharif was still under treatment in London and the doctors had not allowed him to travel, reported The Dawn.

The court allowed the application and adjourned the hearing till March 30.

Yousaf Abbas, a co-suspect and Sharif’s nephew, who was released on bail by the Lahore High Court also appeared before the court.

Sharif was arrested by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on October 11, 2019, and was produced before an accountability court in Lahore.

On October 29 last year, the Islamabad High Court granted bail for eight weeks to Sharif, who was convicted and disqualified in corruption cases, on medical grounds.

Sharif left Pakistan for London on November 19, 2019, for his medical treatment there.