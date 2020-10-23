Court issues bailable warrants against Kapil Mishra

New Delhi, Oct 22 : A Delhi court has issued bailable warrants against BJP leader Kapil Mishra for not appearing before the court in a criminal defamation case filed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Imran Hussain.

“Issue bailable warrants against the accused Kapil Mishra in sum of Rs 10,000 with one surety in the like amount through the DCP concerned for appearance,” Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harvinder Singh stated.

The court has put up the matter for consideration and submissions on notice or charge on October 27 through video conferencing.

In 2018, Hussain had filed a defamation complaint against Kapil Mishra for allegedly accusing him of taking Rs 23 crore to allow felling of 16,000 trees for the redevelopment of government colonies in South Delhi.

The AAP leader had told the court that Mishra, along with two other leaders, had levelled false allegations to damage his reputation, which was likely to affect his prospect in the future elections.

–IANS

aka/arm