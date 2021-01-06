Court officer affixes notice at Jambagh BJP corporator’s home

Hyderabad: Almost a week after the Election Tribunal cum Chief Judge, Hyderabad issued “Urgent Notice” to winning candidate of Jambagh from BJP Rakesh Jaiswal pertaining to grant of injunction that he should not attend the swearing-in ceremony of newly elected GHMC council, the court officer on Tuesday affixed notice at his home.

On December 28, 2020 the Election Tribunal issued notice upon which the Court officer went to serve the notice to Rakesh Jaiswal at his Gowliguda residence. Since the house was found to be continuously locked, the court officer along with the petitioner J Ravindra AIMIM candidate Jambagh on Tuesday has affixed the court’s notice at his residence.

“The House was intentionally kept locked in order to avoid taking notice and to enlarge the proceedings. The court officer went more than 4 times and as a last resort in view of the legal position prevailing,” said Ravindra

In view of the same the notice is deemed to be served Rakesh Jaiswal is intentionally trying to avoid taking the notice and law will take its own course Ravindra alleged. The case is listed for hearing on January 6.

Alleging that the BJP Candidate from Jambagh division who won the GHMC election has flouted the two child norm, the AIMIM defeated corporator of Jambagh Division Jadala Ravindra in throug his Lawyer Khaja Aijazuddin in December had filed a petition before the Election Tribunal-Cum-Chief Judge at city civil courts and challenged the election.

The petitioner has also pleaded the court for granting an ad-interim injunction restraining the authorities from conducting the swearing in ceremony of the elected candidate.