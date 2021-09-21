Court restrains Revanth Reddy from making statements against KTR

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad court on Tuesday directed Congress’ Telangana unit chief A. Revanth Reddy not to make any statement linking state minister K.T. Rama Rao with the drugs scandal currently being probed by the Enforcement Directorate.

Third Addition Chief Judge passed an ex-parte and interim injunction while hearing the petition filed by the minister against Revanth Reddy.

Rama Rao, in his petition, claimed that Revanth Reddy made various slanderous and defamatory statements and allegations linking him with the ongoing investigation being conducted by the ED against the allegations of drugs and psychotropic substances being abused by various accused.

Taking into consideration the arguments made by the minister’s counsel and the documents filed before the court, the judge passed an interim injunction restraining Revanth Reddy and his agents or any person representing him from making any further derogatory, libelous or scandalous statements either by way of print or electronic media and/or in public or in private including the social media and the internet linking the minister with the ongoing investigation.

The court had further issued a notice to Revanth Reddy and adjourned the matter to October 20.

KTR, as the minister is popularly known, had said that he instituted a civil suit for defamation and for grant of perpetual injunction against Revanth Reddy for making baseless allegations linking him with the drugs scandal.

The civil suit contends that the said investigations are being done against the said accused and as a part of investigation, various persons are being examined with none of whom has KTR any association or link for the alleged acts.