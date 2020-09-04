Court stays publication of book on Asaram Bapu’s conviction

New Delhi, Sep 4 : A Delhi court on Friday restrained Harper Collins from publishing the book titled ‘Gunning for the Godman: The True Story Behind Asaram Bapu’s Conviction’, a day before it’s release.

The book is a police officer’s first-hand account of his arrest and conviction of Asaram Bapu. It was slated to be released on September 5.

Restraining the publication of the book, Patiala House Court Additional District Judge R.L. Meena said, “I am of the considered view that the plaintiff’s reputation is at stake and her reputation would suffer irreparable harm if the ex parte injunction is not granted, particularly when the said book is going to be published on 05.09.2020.”

The judge added, “Therefore, defendants are restrained from publishing the said book titled as ‘Gunning for the Godman: The True Story Behind Asaram Bapu’s Conviction’ till the next date of hearing.”

The matter will now be heard on September 30.

Source: IANS

