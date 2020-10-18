Court takes cognisance of ED chargesheet against Tahir Hussain

New Delhi, Oct 17 : A Delhi court on Saturday took cognisance of the chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain in a money laundering case against him in connection with the riots in northeast Delhi in February this year.

Noting that there is “prima facie sufficient incriminating material against Tahir Hussain”, Additional Session Judge Amitabh Rawat took cognisance of the offence under Section 3 read with Section 70, punishable under Section 4 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The accused was arrested in August and is currently in judicial custody. The court has now summoned him on October 19.

The probe agency filed the chargesheet on Saturday and told the court that further investigation is in progress and a supplementary complaint may be filed later.

Hussain is in the eye of storm for his role in money laundering and funding the anti-CAA protests and organising riots in northeast Delhi in February this year.

An ED official had earlier said that the case was registered based on multiple FIRs under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which are scheduled offences under the PMLA.

The official said that during the probe it was found that companies owned or controlled by Hussain and his relatives transferred huge amounts of money to dubious entities, which were returned by them in cash.

“The cash received by Hussain was used to fuel the anti-CAA protests and Delhi riots. The probe also revealed the involvement of Hussain and his companies in the illegal laundering of money in the past too,” the ED said in its chargesheet.

The ED had conducted searches at Hussain and his family members’ residential and business premises in Delhi, Noida and Greater Noida on June 23 which led to the recovery of incriminating documents and evidence, including fake invoices which were used for fraudulent transfer of money.

Besides this, he is also the main accused in the case pertaining to “conspiracy” to incite violence.

In February, clashes between the new citizenship law supporters and protesters had spiralled out of control, leaving 53 people dead and 748 injured.

Source: IANS

