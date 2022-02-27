Court vacates stay order on Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Lock Upp’

Mumbai: A Hyderabad court has vacated a stay order and allowed the reality show ‘Lock Upp’, hosted by Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, to stream as planned.

The fearless reality show ‘Lock Upp’, hosted by Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is making headlines these days because of its concept and recently it was challenged on allegations of plagiarism and City Civil Court of Hyderabad issued a stay order on its streaming date. However, much to the relief for the makers of the show, the court has now vacated the order and allowed the show to stream.

It all started when Hyderabad-based businessman Sanober Baig saw the promo of the show and found resemblance to his story and script of the show called, ‘The Jail’. According to him he had already shared the concept with Endemol Shine India’s Abhishek Rege.

It was written by Shaantanu Ray and Sheershak Anand. Sanober filed a legal complaint of plagiarism and so there was apprehension that the show won’t air on scheduled date and time.

But now viewers will be able to watch the show tonight. The show will have 16 contestants competing for basic amenities. Few confirmed names are comedian Munawar Faruqui, model and actress Poonam Pandey, wrestler Babita Phogat, actress Nisha Rawal and television actor Karanvir Bohra.

‘Lock Upp’ will be streaming on February 27 at 10 p.m. on ALTBalaji and MX Player.